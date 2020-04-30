Rishi Kapoor No More, VP Naidu Recalls nation's 'beloved Son' For popularity In Romances

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed sadness over the sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the vice president said that "the nation lost a son and industry lost a gem"

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Shri Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb & was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem. pic.twitter.com/vpXvfLO29Q — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 30, 2020

His family has released a statement urging fans to respect the law as "the world is going through a difficult and troubled time"

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

With the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor, reactions started pouring in across the spectrums right from Bollywood to politics and sports. It was not even 24 hours that the nation mourned the loss of sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, and another tragedy struck with the passing away of Rishi Kapoor.

