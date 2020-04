Rishi Kapoor No More: Smriti Irani Remembers He'd Remarked On Her Ministership, & Set Days

Union Minister Smriti Irani expressed her condolences over the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, she shared a memory with him when she was summoned to take an oath as the Minister. She stated that the last time she saw him was on a set and that is how she will remember him.

In 2014 he told me ‘bhag jaldi Dilli pagal ‘ for he knew I’ve been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that’s how il remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job.. pic.twitter.com/ZDtGr7etxH — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor passes away

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted on Wednesday. His brother Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the bereavement to news agency PTI, had just hours earlier said that Rishi Kapoor experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for Cancer. The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

Kapoor family's statement:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

The Actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, after which he went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting.

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, and so on. He was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi.

His death comes a day after fellow Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

