Rishi Kapoor No More: DK Shivakumar Saddened By Veteran Actor's Demise

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, DK Shivakumar expressed shock and grief at the passing away of the legendary Bollywood actor. The Congress neta also pointed out that it has been a 'tragic few days' for Bollywood with the loss of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in succession,

READ | Rishi Kapoor No More: Rajinikanth Heartbroken At Demise Of 'dearest Friend'; Issues Post

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of film actor Rishi Kapoor. It's been a saddening and tragic few days for Indian Cinema having lost Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/444TY9R6D8

READ | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Aged 67 At Mumbai Hospital; Team Issues Statement

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.