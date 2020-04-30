Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir shares update on actor's health after hospitalisation

Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to ill-health, his brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed. The veteran actor is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the HN Reliance Hospital, reports had said late on Wednesday. Randhir Kapoor confirmed in media interviews that they admitted him on Wednesday morning after his health deteriorated.

The actor-director stated that Rishi Kapoor experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for cancer. He shared that Rishi Kapoor was facing difficulty in speaking due to the medication. He added that the Karz star was stable now and not on a ventilator. Randhir Kapoor also expressed confidence that his younger brother will be fine soon. He added that Rishi Kapoor’s actor-wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side, while he and others returned home after doctors asked them to do so.

Rishi Kapoor's health

Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had gone to the USA for treatment along with Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #RishiKapoor and #DeepikaPadukone in #Indian adaptation of #Hollywood film #TheIntern... Azure Entertainment and Warner Bros India will collaborate on the film... Produced by Sunir Kheterpal and #DeepikaPadukone... 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/OkUN0BRTjW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

The Student of the Year star returned to India last year and even signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi.

