Rishi Kapoor No More: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Pays 'emotional' Tribute To Late Actor

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mourned the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29. The Congress leader hailed Rishi Kapoor as the brightest star in the world of acting and that he was extremely saddened that he will not be able to witness the innocent smile anymore. Taking to Twitter, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered his condolences and paid an emotional tribute to the late actor.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."