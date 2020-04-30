'Phir Milenge': Vishal Bhardwaj Pays Homage To Irrfan Khan, Mourns Loss Of A Dear Friend

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's untimely demise has left the film industry gutted and at a loss of words to express their grief. Celebs have taken to their social media accounts to pay heartfelt tributes to the iconic actor who has left an imprint on the world of cinema. The actor succumbed to colon infection on Wednesday after more than two years of battling a rare form of cancer and was laid to rest later in the day.

Read | Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar condoles death of Irrfan Khan, calls him an 'inspiration'

Ace Bollywood director-producer-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj had also been present during Irrfan's last rites as per the photographs that have surfaced online. However, after a long day, the filmmaker took to his Twitter account and posted a deeply felt couplet for the deceased actor expressing his bereavement at the loss of a friend. With his words, Vishal also shared a throwback photo where Irrfan Khan can be seen laughing along with him and director Meghna Gulzar.

Have a look:

Dekhi zamaane ki yaari

Bichde sabhee baari baari.

Phir milenge Irrfan saab pic.twitter.com/aN5xnyR1tY — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) April 29, 2020

Read | Irrfan Khan's wife, sons snapped at last rites; Kapil, Vishal Bhardwaj also attend

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool is considered among the standout performances of Irrfan's career, and the actor also featured in the filmmaker’s hit film Haider along with actors Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. In fact, Bhardwaj had also taken charge of directing Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in his next project. The film was scheduled to go on floors in February this year.

Read | Deepika Padukone at loss of words on Irrfan Khan's death, posts black screen, broken heart

Irrfan Khan was admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday. The actor had also been battling a rare kind of cancer since 2018 and had been undergoing treatment abroad for it. He was cremated at the Versova kabrastan on Wednesday afternoon and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Read | WATCH: Arnab Goswami's tribute to actor, creative genius Irrfan Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.