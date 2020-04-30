Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Karisma Kapoor Says 'will Miss Discussing Food With You'

The untimely death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has left a void in the entire film industry. The superstar passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, at HN Reliance Hospital. Celebs across the country have been expressing grief over the loss of the legendary artist. Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable B&W pic with Rishi Kapoor and penned a beautiful note for her Chintu uncle.

Karisma Kapoor mourns Rishi Kapoor's death

Dil To Pagal Hai actor Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to mourn the loss of her uncle Rishi Kapoor. She shared an endearing monochrome photo of herself with father- Randhir Kapoor. And not to miss how Rishi Kapoor is seen standing behind, looking at the duo's moment of love. Karisma Kapoor's caption for the Bobby actor read, "Always looking over family..💔 Chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you.. #uncle #legend."

Check out Karisma Kapoor's tribute for Rishi Kapoor here:

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

