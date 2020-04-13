Harsha Bhogle Poses Interesting Question To Rishi Kapoor On Twitter

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. Harsh Bhogle is also nicknamed the 'Voice of Cricket'. Harsha Bhogle is often seen tweeting on several topics and giving his opinions on the same.

Harsha Bhogle asks question to Rishi Kapoor regarding his father's film

On Monday, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and revealed the interesting story he had heard of the famous song Aa Ab Laut Chalein from the 1961 Bollywood classic Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai. Harsha Bhogle tagged Rishi Kapoor and asked him about the number of takes they actually needed before they shot the song. Harsha Bhogle further explained the reason behind him asking the question saying that it was a single-track recording with so many musicians and how'd they managed to do it. Let's take a look at Harsha Bhogle's tweet.

Good morning @chintskap, hope you are well. Was reading the interesting story of aa ab laut chalen from Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai. Would you know how many takes they actually needed before they got it right. Asking since it was single track recording with so many musicians — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2020

The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh based on the country's Independence Day celebrations, composed by Shankar Jaikishan, written by Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri and was picturised on film stalwarts Raj Kapoor and Padmini. Harsha Bhogle seems to have raised an interesting question for vintage cricket and Hindi film fans as he awaits Rishi Kapoor's response on the same.

The song is a masterpiece with piercing love, tormenting emotion, unparalleled tune, jingling music and beautiful scenery. One of the unknown facts about this song is that this song was recorded after the practice and several rehearsals of more than 36 hours non-stop.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM