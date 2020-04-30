Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sunny Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Other Bollywood Stars Shocked

The death of Rishi Kapoor sent shockwaves across the nation. The veteran actor’s loss was mourned by the members of the film fraternity.

READ: WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Farhan Akhtar, Sunny Deol, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Anubhav Sinha, Madhur Bhandarkar were among the stars who expressed their grief over the news.

The stars were shocked beyond words and did not want to believe the news. They used words like ‘numb' and termed the news as ‘’irreparable loss.’

READ: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan 'destroyed' With Demise Of Former Co-star

Here are the responses:

Shocked by the untimely demise of Rishi Kapoor .A great co-star and a good friend . My thoughts and prayers with his family . You will be sorely missed.🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/FYsqKmVuZx — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 30, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 30, 2020

NUMB — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 30, 2020

Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of the legendary versatile actor #RishiKapoor. Another great loss for the film industry. One of my most favourite actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 30, 2020

Noooooo Chintu Ji..... Nooooo!!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 30, 2020

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other stars had also reacted to the news and condoled his demise. Political leaders and stars from the sports fraternity also mourned his loss.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday.

Here’s the official family statement:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. His brother Randhir Kapoor had stated that he was facing difficulty in breathing and speaking. The veteran actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had undergone treatment for close to a year in the USA.

Rishi Kapoor had shot to fame with the role of a child actor in his father, legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker, that fetched him a National Award for Best Child Actor in 1970.

His claim to fame was Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, also directed by his father, a film where his romantic image gave him overnight stardom in 1973.

Nagina, Karz, Chandni, Sagar, Kabhi Kabhi, were some of his other notable works.

READ: Rishi Kapoor No More: Anguished Rajnath Singh Remembers Special Place He Carved In Hearts

In recent years, his performances in films like Student of the Year, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor & Sons, D-Day, 102 Not Out and Mulk have been acclaimed.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, with whom he did several films, son Ranbir, one of the top stars of the industry at the moment, and daughter Riddhima.

READ: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Aged 67 At Mumbai Hospital; Team Issues Statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.