Rishi Kapoor Pays Heart-felt Tributes To His Late Sister Ritu Nanda At Prayer Meet; Watch

Rishi Kapoor's sister, Ritu Nanda, recently passed away on January 14, 2020. Ritu Nanda was 71 at the time of her passing and she had been suffering from cancer for several years. A prayer meet for Ritu was held recently at New Delhi and was attended by some of the biggest stars of Bollywood, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor also gave a heartfelt speech at the event, where he paid tribute to his late sister.

Rishi Kapoor pays tribute to his late sister Ritu Nanda at a prayer meet

Several respected celebrities, as well as members of the Kapoor family, gather at New Delhi today on January 20, 2020, to conduct a prayer meet for the late Ritu Nanda. Several members of the gathered crowd paid their tributes to Ritu at the event, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Later, even Rishi Kapoor, the brother of Ritu Nanda, took the stage to talk about his late sister.

Above is the video where Rishi Kapoor takes the stage to pay tribute to his sister Ritu Nanda. In the video, Rishi can be heard talking about how it would have been Ritu and her late husband Rajan Nanda's 51st anniversary today. He then added that perhaps Ritu wanted to be with her husband rather than with them, which was why she moved on. Rishi Kapoor then thanks all those gathered at the prayer meet and walks off the stage.

Ritu Nanda was the elder sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir, Rajiv and Rima Kapoor. She also had a daughter and a son named Nitasha and Nikhil respectively. Nikhil is the husband of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta.

