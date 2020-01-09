Rishi Kapoor Almost Quit THIS Blockbuster Bollywood Film Twice

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who was making headlines the whole year with speculation of his illness is finally illness-free, said his own brother Randhir Kapoor. The actor was away from his hometown for almost a year as he was getting his treatment done from the United States of America.

Rishi Kapoor starred in multiple movies though but there is one blockbuster movie of his which he rejected twice and little do people know about it.

Rishi Kapoor rejected Kapoor & Sons twice?

Rishi Kapoor surprised everyone with his performance in the Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan-starrer Kapoor & Sons wherein he played the role of a 90-year-old. But a lot of people are unaware of the fact that Rishi Kapoor offered to quit Kapoor & Sons twice.

As mentioned earlier, Rishi played the role of Siddharth and Fawad's grandfather in the film, the whole process of shooting became difficult for him.

As reported by a leading publication, he did not agree with director Shakun Batra's way of filming. Shakun Batra insisted on filming several shots from different angles which did not go well with Kapoor. It became difficult for him to emote the same expressions for various shots which the director wanted to shoot from different angles. He also revealed that how he had informed Karan Johar that he was leaving as this was a very difficult role.

The veteran actor had to wear the makeup and contact lenses for 13 hours so it became uneasy for him to emote the same emotions several times from various angles. Kapoor also mentioned in an interview with the same publication that it was easy for Alia, Siddharth, and Fawad as they did not have one particular style of working while Rajat and Ratna are from the stage so they could do the same shot many times and yet make it look spontaneous.

However, he was the odd one out and his spontaneity could not be replicated over and over again. He made it clear that while he respects others’ style of working, he is not a method actor.

