Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor To Team Up For A Bengali Film Remake

According to sources, Bollywood's golden couple of the 70s and 80s, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in a Hindi remake of a Bengali film very soon. The duo, who was last seen on the silver screen in the 2013 film Besharam, has been approached for the lead role in a relationship drama titled Posto.

Rishi Kapoor will reportedly be seen in the role essayed by Bengali superstar Soumitra Chatterjee in the original Bengali movie directed by filmmaker Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

In addition to the cast of the film, sources have also revealed the plot of the film which centers around a legal case filed by a grandfather against his own son to get custody of his grandchild.

Neetu Kapoor will bring the emotional element to the film as she will portray the role of Rishi Kapoor's character's wife. The other actors of the film have not yet been finalized.

The veteran actor, who has recently returned to the country post an intensive treatment for cancer in the USA, has already made himself busy with many projects lined up for this year. His last release had been Jeethu Joseph's crime thriller drama The Body along with actors Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Although the movie did not fare well at the box office, Rishi Kapoor's performance in the movie was appreciated by the audience.

What's next for Rishi Kapoor?

Rishi Kapoor has also signed a light-hearted comedy film called Sharmaji Namkeen opposite actor Juhi Chawla. The movie, set in Delhi, will be directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia and will feature Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla together on the silver screen after more than two decades.

Sharmaji Namkeen is slated to release in theaters in 2020. The commencement of the shoot was announced by Juhi Chawla through her social media handle about a month ago.

