Rishi Kapoor Shares Fan Post On Social Media, Calls It 'cute'; Watch Video

Bollywood News

Fans of Rishi Kapoor have managed to impress the star with their TikTok video. Here is all you need to know about the video that Rishi recently shared.

Rishi Kapoor

On Sunday, actor Rishi Kapoor shared a TikTok video on his social media. The video had a middle-aged couple dancing to the tunes of Rishi Kapoor's hit song Dafliwale. Impressed with their performances, Rishi Kapoor shared the video on his Twitter page and wrote: "cute." 

Check out the post:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Rishi Kapoor's 'The Intern' To Have THIS Director?

Dafliwale has been sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. The song from Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada starrer Sargam was reported to be a chartbuster, which made it to the top slot of Geetmala. The 70s hit song Dafliwale was remixed for Varun-Sidharth-Alia starrer Student Of The Year a few years ago. 

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Says "Superb" As Rishi Kapoor Takes To Virtual Yoga

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor, along with his family is on home-quarantine due to the increasing cases of coronavirus. Neetu Kapoor shared a video of Risha Kapoor practising virtual yoga amid the home-quarantine time. She shared the post on March 20, and wrote: "Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!!" 

Rishi Kapoor in times of home-quarantine: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Asks About Screening At Hotel Amid Kanika Kapoor Row, Taj Hotel Replies

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Worried About Pak Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Asserts 'We Were Once One'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rishi Kapoor has The Intern in his kitty. The movie, starring Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, is the official remake of 2015's Hollywood movie- The Intern. The upcomer produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone, is slated to hit the marquee in 2021.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Shares Colourful 'young Brat' Photo On Holi Eve, Advises Safety

 

 

