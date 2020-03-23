Rishi Kapoor Shares Fan Post On Social Media, Calls It 'cute'; Watch Video

On Sunday, actor Rishi Kapoor shared a TikTok video on his social media. The video had a middle-aged couple dancing to the tunes of Rishi Kapoor's hit song Dafliwale. Impressed with their performances, Rishi Kapoor shared the video on his Twitter page and wrote: "cute."

Check out the post:

Dafliwale has been sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. The song from Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada starrer Sargam was reported to be a chartbuster, which made it to the top slot of Geetmala. The 70s hit song Dafliwale was remixed for Varun-Sidharth-Alia starrer Student Of The Year a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor, along with his family is on home-quarantine due to the increasing cases of coronavirus. Neetu Kapoor shared a video of Risha Kapoor practising virtual yoga amid the home-quarantine time. She shared the post on March 20, and wrote: "Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!!"

Rishi Kapoor in times of home-quarantine:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rishi Kapoor has The Intern in his kitty. The movie, starring Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, is the official remake of 2015's Hollywood movie- The Intern. The upcomer produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone, is slated to hit the marquee in 2021.

