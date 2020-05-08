Rishi Kapoor Will Get Final Goodbye At The Theatres, Says 'Sharmaji Namkeen's' Co-producer

The sad demise of Rishi Kapoor has left several prominent personalities heart-broken. The latest to express grief was Honey Trehan who said that Rishi Kapoor will get his final goodbye at the theatres through his film Sharmaji Namkeen. The producer believes that he owes the audience a final chance to say goodbye to their favourite superstar.

'Rishi Kapoor to get a final goodbye at the theatres'

According to a news portal, Honey Trehan mentioned that they will take the movie to the theatres. He also added that he will be doing this for Rishi Kapoor’s family, friends and fans. Honey Trehan added that he is thankful to Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for having invested in Sharmaji Namkeen not just financially but also emotionally. Sharmaji Namkeen also features Juhi Chawla and the story of the film revolves around life after retirement. The film unit was supposed to shoot the final portion of their film in Mumbai; however, due to the ongoing pandemic, the shootings were postponed.

The co-producer added that the makers have shot a major portion of the film in Delhi. The remaining part of the film just requires a four-day schedule which they may resume after the lockdown. Rishi Kapoor was playing the main character in the film and hence the climax scenes were crucial to be shot. However, due to the sudden demise of the actor, this portion is also left unfinished. The makers have mentioned that they will be using advanced technology and VFX along with a bunch of special techniques to finish the film without compromising on the quality of the movie. The makers also mentioned that they are in serious talks with a few VFX companies and wish to find out a solution as soon as possible. The film Sharmaji Namkeen was expected to release in December; however, things may get pushed forward due to shooting schedule renewal and the VFX portion as well, according to a news portal.

