Rishi Kapoor's Death: Actor Was Looking Forward To Films 'The Intern' & 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death has sent shockwaves across the country. He breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after being admitted to the hospital yesterday. Rishi Kapoor has been a part of several memorable films over his illustriouys career spanning over five decades. He was last seen in The Body which released last year. He was all set to feature in two films, The Intern with Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla.

Rishi Kapoor was looking forward to work in both the films. His film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla was in the filming stage. The actor had signed the film after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018. In an earlier media interaction, Rishi Kapoor had said that he is looking forward to working in his upcoming films like Sharmaji Namkeen and The Intern. Juhi Chawla had posted an update about the same on her social media in 2018.

Film’s work began in December last year and Juhi Chawla had shared pictures about it too. According to a media report, the shoot of Sharmaji Namkeen was almost complete with only a few days of shoot remaining. The film marked the reunion of Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla on the silver screen after almost a decade.

Wishing 'SHARMAJI NAMKEEN ' all the very very best, as shooting starts to roll !! May it be one of the most charming films of 2020 ..!!😇🥰 @chintskap @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @HoneyTrehan pic.twitter.com/C2JCXo26e4 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) December 9, 2019

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he went to the US for treatment with wife Neetu Kapoor. Here is the official statement that Rishi Kapoor’s family released after his demise:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

