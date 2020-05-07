TV And Film Actors To Pay Tribute To Legends Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor

Legendary actors of Indian cinema, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away last week creating a huge vacuum in the industry. Irrfan Khan passed away after succumbing to a neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor had been battling leukaemia for almost two years and even underwent treatment in New York. However, he too succumbed to the disease on April 30, 2020.

A tribute to the lost stars, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor

To pay a tribute to these brilliant actors of Bollywood, Colors TV will be hosting a virtual event called Dard-e-Dil: A Tribute to Legends. Actors from the film industry as well as television will pay their tributes. They are expected to celebrate and honour the achievements of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor and will send in pre-recorded videos.

Maniesh Paul will reportedly host the event. Actors like Hina Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and comedian Bharti Singh are also expected to be a part of the virtual event. Others include Abu Malik, Sukhwinder Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Aditya Narayan. The latter will supposedly croon to Suit Suit Karda from Irrfan Khan's movie, Hindi Medium. Hina Khan will perform on Rishi Kapoor's song Teri Umeed Tera Intezaar from Deewana. Arjun Bijlani is expected to perform on Om Shanti Om from Rishi Kapoor's iconic movie Karz.

The event to pay tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor will be aired this weekend, May 10. Colors TV have also shared posts regarding it on their social media. Take a look:

His smile, warmth and love ♥️ #RishiKapoor ji will be missed forever. Join us and @eyehinakhan as we give a musical tribute to the lost stars. Tune in to #DardEDil on 10th May, Sunday 12 & 5 PM. #IrrfanKhan #RIP #WeMissYou #Colors pic.twitter.com/TovSjRWD5o — COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 7, 2020

