Nitin Mukesh Breaks Down As He Fondly Remembers His Childhood Friend Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor’s demise last month was a shock to the entire film fraternity. In a recent interview, the late actor's dear friend, playback singer Nitin Mukesh remembered him fondly. The duo has been friends since childhood and Nitin Mukesh added that he is completely shattered by the death of Rishi Kapoor.

Nitin Mukesh talks about his dear friend, Chintu

Rishi Kapoor’s father, actor Raj Kapoor and Nitin Mukesh’s father were best friends, so much so that many people in the industry called them brothers. Rishi Kapoor and Nitin Mukesh shared a strong bond too. While recalling their childhood, Nitin Mukesh spoke of how Rishi Kapoor’s sisters Reema and Ritu would wait at his house every day after school for their brother.

Nitin Mukesh mentioned that he was close to all of Raj Kapoor’s children but he was particularly close to Rishi Kapoor as they both were of the same age group. Recalling how Rishi Kapoor had temper issues even as a child, Nitin Mukesh hilariously mentioned that they would all run away from him when he got angry. Nitin Mukesh said that even then, Rishi Kapoor’s anger would cool down in just a matter of minutes.

Talking about the bond between him and Rishi Kapoor, Nitin Mukesh mentioned that he would always make him feel special even if it is about the smallest things. Nitin Mukesh mentioned how when he first bought a luxury car, Rishi Kapoor was there to cheer for him. Nitin Mukesh then broke down remembering the last time when Rishi Kapoor had come to visit him.

Recalling the same, Nitin Mukesh mentioned how Rishi Kapoor came to his house during Ganpati festival even though he had landed in Mumbai just the night before from the US. Rishi Kapoor was in the US for his cancer treatment. Even though he was tired, Rishi Kapoor made it a point to visit Nitin Mukesh’s house as he had never missed a single Ganpati before that. Nitin Mukesh added that such was the friendship and love that they had for each other.

