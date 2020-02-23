The Debate
Rishi Kapoor’s Advice For Young Directors Triggers Twitter Debate, Shekhar Kapur Reacts

Bollywood News

Rishi Kapoor, known for sharing Bollywood trivia on social media, shared yet another picture of Shammi Kapoor from the sets of Teesri Manzil (1966). Take a look

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, known for sharing Bollywood trivia on social media, shared yet another picture of Shammi Kapoor from the sets of Teesri Manzil (1966). Sharing an important message for today's directors, Rishi pointed out that yesteryear directors like Vijay Anand used to always be around the actors to give them cues.

He further said that these days directors are hooked to their monitor to see their actor's performance, which in reality is supposed to a DOP's (Director of photography) job. Agreeing with Rishi, director Shekhar Kapur said that it was indeed a 'lazy way to make a movie'. 

Shekhar Kapur also revealed that he 'hates' video monitor and never allows his actors to look at it. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also responded to the thread on Twitter and said, "I sit as close to the star only way I can actually see my actors perform. I guess the ones who sit on the monitor are keen on how the shot is looking, rather than what’s being said in the shot."

Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor react as Team India clinches 1st win in Women’s T20 World Cup

Twitter Debate

Neetu Kapoor shares an aww-dorable picture with Rishi Kapoor ahead of Valentine's Day

 

 

 

Published:
