Rishi Kapoor’s Advice For Young Directors Triggers Twitter Debate, Shekhar Kapur Reacts

Rishi Kapoor, known for sharing Bollywood trivia on social media, shared yet another picture of Shammi Kapoor from the sets of Teesri Manzil (1966). Sharing an important message for today's directors, Rishi pointed out that yesteryear directors like Vijay Anand used to always be around the actors to give them cues.

He further said that these days directors are hooked to their monitor to see their actor's performance, which in reality is supposed to a DOP's (Director of photography) job. Agreeing with Rishi, director Shekhar Kapur said that it was indeed a 'lazy way to make a movie'.

Shekhar Kapur also revealed that he 'hates' video monitor and never allows his actors to look at it. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also responded to the thread on Twitter and said, "I sit as close to the star only way I can actually see my actors perform. I guess the ones who sit on the monitor are keen on how the shot is looking, rather than what’s being said in the shot."

For today’s directors. This is where you should be seeing your actor perform In close proximity, not in front of a monitor. Fed up fighting with the new crop who are so happy to be playing with the new toy. That’s for the DOP. pic.twitter.com/c5RusGSkJA — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 22, 2020

Well said, @chintskap ! I hate the video monitor and keep it as far away from the action as possible. Never look through it, nor allow my actors to do so. It’s a lazy way to make a movie. Unless you are doing complex VFX shots.. https://t.co/JsW3Drq0IJ — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

Twitter Debate

👍🏻❤️ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 23, 2020

I agree... The expression as seen on monitor are the final ones and best to take decision, while watching personally may miss out exact camera angles. — Rajesh Gupta (@Rajesh999_tweet) February 23, 2020

I don’t agree with this.

Watching on the monitor is better coz that is what the end movie fan is going to consume and not the angle from which the director sees the shot. — Abhishek Ravindra (@Abhigonibeed) February 22, 2020

