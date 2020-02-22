Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor React As Team India Clinches 1st Win In Women’s T20 World Cup

Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to congratulate Team India for beating Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup. Sharing their happiness the trio extended good wishes and sent in congratulatory messages for the winners.

Congratulations India winning Australia at the opening of the women’s World Cup T20. Shambhuuuuuuu! pic.twitter.com/GjBWBNcJXn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 21, 2020

Well done girls👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#WomensT20WorldCup that was a GOOD victory !!!! #IndVsAus — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 21, 2020

Anushka Sharma also congratulated the team and promised them she is rooting for them in the tournament. She wrote, “A big cheer for the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We’re watching you ladies smash it on the field and we’ll be rooting for you all through INININ. #TeamIndia #AusvInd.” She added, “What a brilliant start to the world cup and an absolutely thrilling victory by the women in blue!! Mazaa aa gaya.”

A big cheer for the the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We're watching you ladies smash it on the field and we'll be rooting for you all through🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. #TeamIndia #AusvInd — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2020

What a brilliant start to the world cup and an absolutely thrilling victory by the women in blue!! Mazaa aa gaya ☺ 👏🇮🇳✌!! — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2020

The Indian Women's team clinched their first victory in the ICC Women T20 World Cup on Friday as they beat favourites Australia by 17 runs. Poonam Yadav starred for India as she rattled the defending champions' batting lineup by bagging four wickets. The leg spinner was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for her heroics. Chasing a total of mere 133, Australia looked determined to grab the win with Alyssa Healy leading from the front. However, the Australians were denied a victory as Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav triggered Australia's batting collapse, beginning with skipper Meg Lanning's wicket.

