'Anupamaa' 8 Feb Written Update: Pakhi Rebukes Kavya, Anupamaa Falls In Major Trouble

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Kavya takes back her statement against Samar at the police station, Anupamaa challenges Vanraj to welcome a new problem very soon. Pakhi lashes out at Kavya for not rehearsing with her, whereas Anupamaa faints as her class catches fire, leaving the entire family in shock. Here's Anupamaa 8 Feb written update.

Anupamaa 8 Feb 2021 written update

In the Anupamaa February 8 episode, Kavya and Vanraj reach the police station and the former apologises to Samar. The police lash out at the entire family for filing complaints about silly matters. He also tells everyone that if the case would have reached the higher authorities, it would have tarnished Samar's career and life forever. Anupamaa goes home and breaks down in tears. While Samar tries to talk to her, she ignores everyone and asks them to leave her alone for a while.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To Beats Of Preity-Hrithik's Hit Song In Kashmir, Watch The Video

Before Kavya and Vanraj enter their house, the latter asks her to stay within her limits. He also urges her to not invite his kids into any such problems henceforth. He mentions that she's seen her boyfriend's love, but has not seen his anger, so asks to be cautious about the same. Kavya then indulges in an ugly fight with Pakhi after she requests her to remove time for her competition. Kavya tells her that she has a lot of work as Kinjal has burdened her at the office. Pakhi tells her that Anupamaa kept everything aside to be there for her children, and also tells her that she never compromised on anything that was related to her kids.

Also Read | 'Kuch Toh Hai' Feb 7 Written Update: Priya Reveals Her Super Powers & Escapes From College

Kavya hits back and informs her that it was all so easy for Anupamaa because she is a housewife and that she no other work. Pakhi speaks up for her mother and asserts that Anupamaa is a teacher and a housewife too. Kavya lashes out at Vanraj and asks him to keep his children in limits. She also tells him that Anupamaa's love has spoilt all of them. Whereas, Anupamaa falls in major trouble after she faints in a fire accident.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' 8 Feb Written Update: Digvijay Challenges Police, Threatens To Kill Abhi

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor Drops Dance Bloopers With Her 'favs', Thanks Them For Being 'patient'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.