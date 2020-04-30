Rishi Kapoor's death: Aamir Khan pens heartfelt tribute, calls him 'child of cinema'

Actor Aamir Khan expressed his grief over the sudden demise of veteran star Rishi Kapoor. The actor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29. Aamir penned his heartfelt tribute to the actor and called him “a child of cinema.”

Aamir Khan mourns loss of Rishi Kapoor on Twitter

The PK actor penned his tribute on his Twitter handle and wrote that the cinema has lost one of the great actors today. He also thanked the actor for all the joy he brought to the life of all and also for being an amazing human being. Aamir concluded the tweet that “Rishiji will be badly missed.”

Read: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar & Madhuri Dixit Pay Tributes

Read: Rishi Kapoor’s Demise: Ashoke Pandit Pays Tribute, Says ‘He Taught People How To Love’

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

Apart from Aamir, scores of other Bollywood stars also condoled the death of veteran actor, which has left the entire film industry in a state of shock. The family members of the veteran actor issued a statement after his demise and informed that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. They said that he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. The statement said that the actor was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over.

Read: From Disha Patani To Esha Deol, Bollywood Celebs Pay Tributes To Rishi Kapoor

Read: WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's death

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.