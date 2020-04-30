Rishi Kapoor’s Demise: Ashoke Pandit Pays Tribute, Says ‘He Taught People How To Love’

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit extended his condolences to Rishi Kapoor’s family on the demise of veteran Bollywood actor who breathed his last on Thursday, April 30. In a video message posted on Twitter, Pandit said that Rishi Kapoor spent his life laughing, performing, dancing, singing. He added that the veteran actor taught people how to love and forge friendships.

Devastating news of @chintskap Ji’s demise. Our entertainment industry & the entire nation mourns the loss of our icon, who was not just a brilliant actor, but also a really kind hearted man. Will miss U Rishi ji. Condolences to the #Kapoor family. ॐ शांति। #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/wk9zNUoYeI — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had gone to the USA for treatment along with Neetu Kapoor. On April 29, Rishi's brother and actor-director Randhir Kapoor said that he experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for cancer. The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz, Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai who worked together in the film D-Day.

