Rishi Kapoor's Death: Rare And Unseen Pics Of The Actor With Wife Neetu, Son Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at the age of 67 in a Mumbai-based hospital today. His death has left his fans heartbroken. Rishi Kapoor made his debut in the 1970 flick Mera Naam Joker. Here are some of Rishi Kapoor's rare and unseen photos from his younger days:

Rishi Kapoor's unseen photos from his youth

Rishi Kapoor passed away on today, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, and has left his friends, fans and family heartbroken. Kapoor married Neetu Singh in the year 1980 and lived a happy life. Here are his photos from his youth, where fans can see him in his dynamic and energetic form:

Source: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

Official statement from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."



