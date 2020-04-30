Irrfan Khan No More: Here Are His Most Memorable Photos Over The Years

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, leaving a huge legacy behind. His passing has left his family, friends, and fans heartbroken. Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video where fans can see Irrfan Khan's various moments. Read on to know more about this heartwarming video, which has Khan's photos, captured over the years:

Irrfan Khan's photos captured over the years

On April 29, 2020, Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani took to his official social media handle and posted a video. This video consists of several Irrfan Khan photos from different times. Bhayani has captured several moments of the actor's life and has given this video that has garnered praises and love from Khan's fans. It also has a voice message from the actor.

Khan was battling cancer so he could not promote his film Angrezi Medium, and so he had recorded this message for his fans. In this message, which now serves as his last message to his fans, he talks about life and the troubles that come with it and urged his fans to fight and never give up. Here is the video:

This video is captioned as, "Here is a heartfelt tribute to #irrfankhan from the images captured over the years. You can also hear his last message he recorded as his last film #angrezimedium was released a few days back. #rip" It has garnered over five lakh likes by fans of Irrfan Khan within a day.

An official statement regarding Irrfan Khan's demise stated, “I trust, I have surrendered”; these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

