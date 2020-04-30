Rishi Kapoor's Death: Fans Remember His Films With Sridevi With Hopes They Meet In Heaven

Rishi Kapoor’s death has left the majority of the Indian audience in a state of shock. His work in the Hindi film industry will be something which will be remembered by generations to come. His fans and followers can be seen pouring social media platforms with appreciation on his acting and dedication. Here is a look at Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi's movies together as fans remember the two legends and hope Rishi Kapoor joins Sridevi in heaven.

Films starring Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi

1. Nagina (1986)

Nagina was a fantasy film released in the year 1986. The plot of this film revolved around a shape-shifting snake who marries a civilian to take revenge from the man who killed her lover. The film was directed by Harmesh Malhotra while the story was written by Jagmohan Kapoor. Nagina featured actors like Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.

2. Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha (1997)

Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha was a mystery film released in the year 1997. The plot of this film revolved around a man who escapes from a mental asylum while the city hunts for him. The film was directed by Partho Gosh while the story was written by Ranbir Pushp. Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha starred actors like Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles.

3. Banjaran (1991)

Banjaran was a romantic drama film released in the year 1991. The plot of this film revolved around the love story between the daughter of a bandit and the son of a wealthy and respected man. Banjaran was directed by Harmesh Malhotra and starred Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, and Pran in pivotal roles.

4. Chandni (1989)

Chandni was a romantic drama film released in the year 1989. The plot of this film revolved around a woman who is abandoned by her lover only to have him reappear later in life. Chandni was directed by Yash Chopra while the story was written by Kamna Chandra. Chandni starred actors like Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna in pivotal roles.

5. Gurudev (1993)

Gurudev was an action drama film released in the year 1993. The plot of the film revolved around the friendship between Guru and Dev who are in a situation where their fathers create misunderstandings between them. The film was directed by Vinod Mishra while the story was jointly written by Prayag Raj and KK Shukla. Gurudev starred actors like Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

