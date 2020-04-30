Sourav Ganguly Gets Philosophical In Remembering Deceased Actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor

Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30 at the age of 67 after being admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor death sent shockwaves across the nation. Since 2018, Rishi Kapoor was battling with leukemia and he was in the United States for treatment for over a year. The news of the Bollywood star's demise was announced by his brother Randhir Kapoor on Thursday morning.

Sourav Ganguly expresses grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday expressed sorrow over the demise of two legendary Indian actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and said that he will miss them. Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and share a picture of both the actors. Sourav Ganguly reminded that everyone gets one life and they should live it to the fullest no matter what. Sourav Ganguly further wrote that he will miss both the late actors.

One life .. live to the fullest and happiest .. nothing else matters .. just a reminder . Will miss u both pic.twitter.com/BgpruQOy02 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 30, 2020

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also extended his condolences over the demise of two of the greatest Bollywood actors. Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter and said that he was extremely sad after the demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and added that it is a huge loss for everyone.

First Irrfan Khan ji and now Rishi Kapoor ji. Feel really sad about this huge loss for all of us.

May their soul rest in peace. — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 30, 2020

An official statement, which confirmed the Rishi Kapoor death news on Thursday, read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.”

IMAGE COURTESY: SOURAV GANGULY INSTAGRAM