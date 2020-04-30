Rishi Kapoor's Death: He Took THIS Away From The Sets Of 'Mughal-e-Azam' As A Child

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with leukaemia. This is the second great loss Bollywood has seen in the past 24 hours. Rishi Kapoor was an extremely talented and versatile actor. Apart from this, he was a kind-hearted man who loved his nation. After the death of the legendary actor, many celebs from various backgrounds are expressing their grief over the loss of the great artist and sending in condolences for the family. Rishi Kapoor has on several occasions shared many things about Bollywood, and in his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored he had mentioned the one thing he had taken from the sets of Mughal-e-Azam as a child. Take a look at it here.

Rishi Kapoor on the sets of Mughal-e-Azam

In his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, Rishi Kapoor expressed about the things he had taken from the sets of Mughal-e-Azam. He expressed that it was a gift which he had received from Asif Sa'ab. Here is how Rishi Kapoor presented the story himself.

One afternoon, when I was about six or seven years old, my grandfather had a special treat lined up for Dabboo, Ritu and me. He piled us all into a tiny Opel and drove us to the played the great Mughal emperor, Akbar. While most actors are able to speak of this classic or count the number of times they've watched it until they have memorized every line and pause, I was taken by Emperor Akbar himself to spend an afternoon on that historic set. It is one of my strongest memories — every detail etched into my mind. However, the strongest of these images, I must admit, has nothing to do with what was being filmed that day — the epic scene between Emperor Akbar and Prince Salim (Dilip Kumar), where the emperor tries to dissuade his son from fighting against him. It has nothing to do with the other mega stars present, the breathtakingly beautiful Madhubala or the charismatic Dilip Kumar. All I remember is being mesmerized by the plaster of Paris swords, sabres and spears that had been made for the battle scene. I could not look at anything else. What I took home from my visit was a dagger that Asif sa'ab gave me as a present. I was so thrilled with it that I don't remember seeing even Madhubala during the shoot."

(credits: Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored)

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family after his death

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

