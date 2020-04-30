Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Manish Malhotra & Others Share Their Memories Of The Actor

Bollywood News

Rishi Kapoor's death news has put everyone in deep grief. From Manish Malhotra to Karan Johar, celebrities share their memories & experiences they had with him.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
rishi kapoor's death

The tragic news of Rishi Kapoor's death came earlier today. The actor was battling cancer and was admitted in HN Reliance hospital on Wednesday. Many celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity have been taking to social media to express their grieve at the loss of one of the finest actors of Bollywood. From Manish Malhotra to Boney Kapoor, many celebrities shared their experiences and the memories they have of Rishi Kapoor.

Read | Rishi Kapoor Speaks To Arnab

Manish Malhotra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Boney Kapoor

Read | Rishi Kapoor Death: Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle Recall Their Friendship With Film Icon

Karan Johar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: The Superstar's 10 Memorable Roles Fans Will Cherish Forever

Read | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Varun Dhawan & Kartik Aaryan Pay Heartfelt Homage To Late Actor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories