Rishi Kapoor Death: Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle Recall Their Friendship With Film Icon

Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30 at the age of 67 after being admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The Rishi Kapoor death news sent shockwaves across the nation. Since 2018, Rishi Kapoor was battling with leukemia and he was in the United States for treatment for over a year. The news of the Bollywood star's demise was announced by his brother Randhir Kapoor on Thursday morning.

Rishi Kapoor was also an avid cricket fan, who frequently expressed his views on the game. Rishi Kapoor used to have his say through his tweets. Rishi Kapoor was also friends with several cricketers. Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and called Rishi Kapoor his 'childhood icon' and the friendliest person he has met. He also lauded Rishi Kapoor the actor.

A childhood icon, so bubbly and one of the friendliest people I have met. Always waved to you first. And what a second wind as an actor! In grief. #RishiKapoor — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2020

India head coach Ravi Shastri also took to the micro-blogging site to pay his condolences to the Kapoor family. Ravi Shastri said he was shocked and added that there was never a dull moment with Rishi Kapoor. Let's take a look at Ravi Shastri's tweet

Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute.



My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul 🙏 #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/e6jVOW5Pez — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020

An official statement, which confirmed the Rishi Kapoor death news on Thursday, read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.”

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM/ ICC TWITTER