Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53 in Mumbai due to colon infection, leaving his fans heartbroken. Celebrities and fans have been paying their tributes to the legendary actor through their social media handles. Read on to know more about what Radhika Apte, Boman Irani, and Pankaj Tripathi had to say on Irrfan Khan's death:

Radhika Apte, Boman Irani, and Pankaj Tripathi pay tributes to Irrfan Khan

Radhika Apte, Boman Irani, and Pankaj Tripathi took to their social media handles to pay their respects to the late actor. They talked about how it is a big loss to the world and how it has affected them. Here are their Instagram posts:

An official statement regarding Irrfan Khan's demise stated, “I trust, I have surrendered”; these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

