Irrfan Khan Had Once Said That He Prays To Get A Chance To Play Sahir Ludhianvi

Irrfan Khan passed away today in a Mumbai-based hospital due to colon infection. Irrfan Khan’s untimely death has left his fans heartbroken. He was one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood and had also featured in Hollywood films. Read more to know about the time when Irrfan Khan spoke about his wish to play the role of lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi in a biopic:

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's Movies On Netflix That Fans Can Watch To Celebrate His Legacy; See List Here

Irrfan Khan wished to play the role of Sahir Ludhianvi

According to reports, Irrfan Khan wanted to play the role of Sahir in a biopic. He had received this offer, but it soon went away due to some reasons. In a media interaction, he had reportedly stated that he really wanted to play Sahir’s character.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's Death: Athiya Shetty, Tamannaah, Soha Ali Khan And Other Celebs Pay Tributes

Irrfan Khan had also said that he has been fascinated by Sahir since childhood. Where people would write about mainstream romance, Sahir would write songs on romance in a very unique, original way. It is saddening for the fans as they could not see him play the role of Sahir.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's Death: Radhika Apte, Boman Irani And Pankaj Tripathi Pay Tributes

An official statement regarding Irrfan Khan's demise stated, “I trust, I have surrendered”; these were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.



ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi And Other TV Celebs Pay Tributes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.