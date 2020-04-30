Rishi Kapoor's Death: Here's Why The Late Actor Was Nicknamed ‘Chintu’

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away earlier today at the age of 67. The actor had been battling health issues for quite some time and was recently admitted to the hospital. Fondly referred to as “Chintu”, Rishi Kapoor was one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. However, if you are wondering how the actor got his nickname, Chintu then read further ahead:

Why was Rishi Kapoor called ‘Chintu’?

In an interview way back in 2013 with a leading national daily, Rishi Kapoor had spilt the beans on why he is often referred to as ‘Chintu’. What started as a nickname in his Kapoor family, quickly went on to become his nickname in the industry as well. Even today, as many celebrities pay their last respects to Rishi Kapoor, they have referred to him as ‘Chintu’.

Rishi Kapoor mentioned that his nickname was started first by his elder brother, Randhir Kapoor. He revealed that his brother called him so as he used to follow him around everywhere. Randhir Kapoor then came up with a riddle too to address the same. Rishi Kapoor rattled the riddle as, “Chote Se Chintu Miya, Lambi Si Pooch. Jaha Jaye Chintu Miya, Waha Jaye Pooch”.

In the same interview, Rishi Kapoor had also mentioned how he absolutely hates nicknames as his own nickname is embarrassing. He revealed that earlier he would become outraged but has learnt to live with it now. Rishi Kapoor also said that this is one of the reasons why he never kept any nicknames for his own children.

Rishi Kapoor’s family shared a statement with his fans

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way”.

Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor was then in New York for more than a year for his treatment. Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last year in September after his recovery. Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor had shared yesterday that he had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

