Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Boney Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha Recall Memories With The Actor

The news of the sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor came as a great blow for filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The director extended his heartfelt condolence to the Bobby actor while sharing several throwback pictures. Boney Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and shared several unseen pictures of the star from their early childhood days.

Boney Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha recall old days with Rishi Kapoor

Boney took to his Twitter handle and shared several throwback pictures where he reminisced the wonderful time spent with the actor. Even at this moment of grief, Boney wrote that he is just thinking about ways how Rishi would bring a smile on the face of people. In the pictures, little Rishi Kapoor along with Randhir, Boney, Anil can be seen having a great time together over family get-togethers.

Read: Rishi Kapoor Was Gearing Up To Star Opposite Deepika Padukone Before His Untimely Demise

Read: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, And Other TV Celebs Pay Tribute

Devastated. Shocked. Just reminiscing the time I was blessed to share with you. You shall always be missed. Even at this moment, just thinking about you brings a smile on my face. Condolences to the entire family. #RIPLegend #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/camgMvjJ4M — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 30, 2020

Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha penned a series of tweets on his Twitter handle where he recalled several films that the two have worked in. He also expressed his sadness about losing a dear friend. The two great actors who shared their screen space in films like Naseeb shared throwback pictures of the two from an event where they can be seen exchanging smiles and spending a good time together.

Shocking! Unbelievable! News we all woke up to, the untimely passing away of our own "Khullam Khulla" #RishiKapoor @chintskap.He was the most desirable, star / actor, with great qualities, jovial,charming, adorable, most loved,producer, director & what not. He certainly carried — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 30, 2020

Shatrughan praised the veteran actor for his iconic roles in the films and how he won the National Film Award as a child artist for Mera Naam Joker. He also wrote that Rishi was not just a multidimensional personality in the true sense, but a dear colleague, friend as well. He also mentioned that Rishi was one of the rarest of rare human beings one can find.

the rich legacy of our most favourite family #Kapoors, his most worthy grandfather, late & great #PrithvirajKapoor & of course the great showman, favorite father, filmmaker, par excellence, late & great #RajKapoor. He debuted as a child artist in his father's film — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 30, 2020

In the following tweets, the shotgun extended his heartfelt condolence to the family including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Ranbir, and the rest of the Kapoor family.

'Mera Naam Joker' & received the National Film Award as a child artist & several awards later on.He was a multi dimensional personality in the true sense, a dear colleague, friend, charismatic & of course one of the rarest of rare human beings too. We have been personally very — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 30, 2020

close & I had the great honour, opportunity & privilege to have worked with him in one of the most iconic films of the late & great #ManmohanDesai's 'Naseeb'. He worked right from newcomers to almost all veterans in his bright career. You will be dearly missed & will rule our — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 30, 2020

hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to #NeetuSinghKapoor #RanbirKapoor #RidhimaKapoorSawhney,the rest of the Kapoor family,friends, well wishers & millions of fans. May you all find the strength in your grieving times. Rest in peace my dear friend, Chintu. Prayers & solace.🙏🕉️ — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 30, 2020

Read: Rishi Kapoor Death: Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor

Read: WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

The family members of the veteran actor issued a statement after his demise and informed that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. They said that he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. The statement said that the actor was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over.

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.