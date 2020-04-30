Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, And Other TV Celebs Pay Tribute

Rishi Kapoor’s demise has saddened the entire entertainment industry. Apart from the film industry, many television celebrities took to social media and paid homage to the late actor. Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, and many sent condolences to the Kapoor family through their posts.

Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and others pay tribute to late Rishi Kapoor

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today. The Bobby actor passed at 8:45 a.m. today April 30, 2020. Rishi Kapoor’s demise happens a day after actor Irrfan Khan passed away. Their loss has shocked the entertainment industry.

Many celebrities are paying homage to the iconic actor via social media. TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor partying with Jitendra Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, and others. She wrote, “They will party again like this! Goodbye uncle and an actor par excellence!! #riprishikapoor”.

They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and an actor par excellence!!#riprishikapoor pic.twitter.com/X9Y5SJJcxz — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 30, 2020

Made in China actor Mouni Roy also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter. She wrote, “Grew up watching and loving you. Today’s the end of an era”. Mouni further added, “Heartbroken, not prepared for this at all. Rest in peace, Sir”.

Grew up watching and loving you.. today s the end of an era.. heartbroken, not prepared for this at all..rest in peace sir.. pic.twitter.com/JbBRqmsf4F — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) April 30, 2020

Actor Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram and uploaded a song from Rishi Kapoor’s film Bobby. He added the caption, “Life can’t get more unpredictable. RIP #rishikapoor”. He also wrote, “Condolences to the Kapoor family. You will always be alive in our hearts”.

TV actor Surbhi Jyoti uploaded a picture of late Rishi Kapoor and wrote, “We lost our “CHARMER” #rishikapoor”. Actor Rithvik Dhanjani also uploaded a picture of Rishi Kapoor and said, “DEVASTATING. Please, God. Just ******* STOP! RIP”.

