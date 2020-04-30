Rishi Kapoor Death: Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor

Bollywood was dealt with another setback when legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning. The Rishi Kapoor death news comes a day after Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday. An official statement said that Rishi Kapoor succumbed to his 2-year battle against leukaemia. Fans all across the country paid tribute to the versatile actor and Team India football captain Sunil Chhetri also expressed his grief on hearing the Rishi Kapoor death news.

Rishi Kapoor death: India captain Sunil Chhetri pays tribute to legendary actor

India captain and leading scorer Sunil Chhetri took to Twitter on Thursday to pay his respects to Rishi Kapoor. The striker said that India lost an 'icon' and offered condolences to Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. Sunil Chhetri asked his fans and followers to take nothing for granted and asked them not to hold back while expressing gratitude to their loved ones.

Another day, and we lose another icon. Rest well, Rishi Kapoor ji. Stay strong, Ranbir. Thoughts with you and the family.

For the rest of us, let's never take a thing for granted. Tell people you love them, apologise where you need to and don't hold back from showing gratitude. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor leukemia: Rishi Kapoor's noteworthy performances

Rishi Kapoor had an illustrious acting career spanning for more than 55 years. He began his career with roles in his father Raj Kapoor's films and played a young version of him in the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. The role got him the National Award for Best Child Artist. Three years later, Rishi Kapoor made his debut as a leading man in Bobby. Other notable Rishi Kapoor movies include Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Laila Majnu, Amar Akbar Anthony, Prem Rog, Rafoo Chakkar, Karz, Agneepath and Mulk. The legendary actor was well regarded for his versatility and his last movie The Body released in December 2019.

