Rishi Kapoor's Death: Fans 'devastated To Hear' About The Actor's Tragic Demise

Just as the country was reeling under the loss of Irrfan Khan’s demise, in a shocking state of events, actor Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital on Thursday after being admitted there on the previous day. The actor passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Since the news broke out, fans of Rishi Kapoor have been grieving over the actor’s tragic demise and also offered their condolences with the bereaved family. Take a look at how fans of Rishi Kapoor mourned the loss of their favourite actor:

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Madhavan, Others 'devastated'

Fans mourn the demise of a 'legendary actor'

#RishiKapoor ji you will be with us for ever & for ever !! Not easy to forget you !!! #RishiKapoorrip @chintskap pic.twitter.com/30K9GAxA5w — Dr Chaitanya Singh (@MidnightReportr) April 30, 2020

It’s truly heartbreaking to hear about the demise of legendary actor #RishiKapoor.

My heart goes out to the Kapoor Family and to all the fans 🙏🏻

May his Soul rests in Eternal Peace. #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/GZAHcm73My — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) April 30, 2020

RIP #RishiKapoor whole family used to watch his movies. Mom a huge fan since his first- Bobby. His movies will be cherished. :(

Great person, Legendary actor. pic.twitter.com/XpFNDtYFoh — J a y (@Jayhere4asim) April 30, 2020

This year 2020 is turning out to be the worst year ever, we have lost another legend of the country.#RishiKapoor no more amongst us! 💔



Rest in Peace! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jXZvDSvioL — FAN ❤ (@FirozSRK555) April 30, 2020

One of the best Dad-Son Duo.

Miss you #Rishikapoor Sir.

You will be Remembered 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/Slgk4HIygj — Piyu (@Iamdahdude) April 30, 2020

This is very sad for our bollywood industry!

We lost 2 precious star within two days. Unacceptable things is happening nowadays. #missyouirfankhan

Rest In Peace @chintskap #IrfanKhan #RishiKapoor



Stay Home & Stay Safe! — Akshay Sardar (@sr_axu) April 30, 2020

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sunny Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Other Bollywood Stars Shocked

The Kapoor family's statement addressing Rishi Kapoor's demise

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way." Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor Mourn The Loss Of Legendary Actor

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sunny Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Other Bollywood Stars Shocked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.