Rishi Kapoor’s Demise: Aaditya Thackeray Says He ‘showed What Good Looks Truly Meant’

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray extended his heartfelt condolences to Rishi Kapoor’s family after the veteran actor died on April 30. Aaditya, son of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that Rishi Kapoor was a friend of the Thackeray family for three generations.

Rishi ji, a person who showed the Cine world what “good looks” truly meant and a friend of the family for decades and 3 generations.

Our heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 30, 2020

Condolences have been pouring in from around the country with political leaders and celebrities expressing grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor who was a legend in his own right. He had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had gone to the USA for treatment along with Neetu Kapoor.

Read: WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

On April 29, Rishi's brother and actor-director Randhir Kapoor said that he experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for cancer. The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Iconic Movies Of The Legendary Actor With Wife Neetu Kapoor

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz, Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai who worked together in the film D-Day.

Read: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kemmu 'heartbroken' Over Tragic Demise

Read: Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Iconic Songs Of The Legendary Actor That Will Always Be Evergreen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.