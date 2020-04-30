Rishi Kapoor's Death: Iconic Movies Of The Legendary Actor With Wife Neetu Kapoor

News about veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death has reportedly come as a big shock for many of his fans and peers from the entertainment fraternity. Rishi Kapoor's health had taken a major setback when he was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018. After a long two-year battle, the actor breathed his last in a Mumbai-based hospital today, i.e. on April 30, 2020.

On Rishi Kapoor's death, the Kapoor family has shared a public statement. The statement encompasses the journey of Rishi Kapoor's health and life since he was diagnosed with cancer and also how he stayed jovial through the tough times. Read the public statement released on Rishi Kapoor's death below -

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Through the years, there have been a number of Rishi Kapoor's movies where he has acted with his wife Neetu Kapoor on-screen. Be it dancing or romancing, Rishi Kapoor's movies with Neetu Kapoor evidently show their unmatchable on-screen chemistry. Read below to know some of the best late Rishi Kapoor's movies with Neetu Kapoor.

Khel Khel Mein (1975)

Khel Khel Mein released five years before Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor's marriage. Though Khel Khel Mein is not a romantic film and has its plot revolve around suspense and thrill, it is considered to be one of the best Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's movies. The song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu which is filmed on Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor is still reportedly considered to be the best song featuring the two actors.

Amar Akbar Anthony

The 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony was an ensemble film consisting of a multi-star cast but Neetu and Rishi Kapoor did not fail to impress the audience members. Rishi Kapoor played the role of Akbar Ilhabadi, whereas, Neetu Kapoor (then Neetu Singh) played the role of Dr. Salma Ali. The two play a couple truly in love with each other, but their love is often challenged by Salma's father Taiyyab Ali, which also leads to a fun song in the film. Check it out below -

Besharam

The 2013 film Besharam is one of the recent films where Neetu and Rishi Kapoor came together on-screen. Here, the film is led by their real-life son Ranbir Kapoor and the couple portrayed the role of cops named Bulbul and Chulbul Chautala. Though the film failed at the box office, the on-screen collaboration of Rishi Kapoor with his wife and son was immensely loved by fans.

