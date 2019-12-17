Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia's Love-story Will Make You Believe In True Love!

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza first starred together in Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2002. During the shoot for the film is how the duo met for the first time. As he is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister, 16-year-old D’Souza thought that Riteish Deshmukh would be arrogant. From there to being one of the most celebrated and admired couples from Bollywood, here is all you need to know about their love story.

Adorable pictures of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

Post the shoot of their first film, the duo couldn’t stay away from each other and ended up becoming the best of friends. Without any official proposals involved, they somehow found themselves drawn to each other. Eventually, they started dating and got married after nine long years of courtship in 2013. The couple is now happily married with two kids, Riaan and Rahyl.

Take a look at a few adorable pictures of the couple

A snap from when the couple posed for the Lakme Fashion Week 2019.

A couple that votes together, stays together.

The adorable post from their 7th anniversary.

The pretty selfie with all smiley faces.

The adorable picture from IIFA 20.

The mandatory candid picture.

Here is a mandatory wedding picture.

The couple has been together for more than a decade now and reveal the key to their long-lasting relationship is their friendship and understanding towards each other. They are one of the few couples in the industry who have never even had any rumours of being linked with others and have stayed strong and together through all their ups and downs. The duo definitely redefines love for their fans.

