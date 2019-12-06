Riteish Deshmukh's Jacket Looks Inspire Winter Fashion | See Pics

Riteish Deshmukh is amongst the most versatile actors of Bollywood. The star has proven his impeccable acting skills and established himself as a superstar with a massive fan following. Recently Riteish played the role of a villainous dwarf in the action romance movie, Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria. The movie has been a blockbuster hit at the box-office.

Riteish Deshmukh lives a simple life with his children and wife, Genelia D'Souza. However, the star is stylish and classy when it comes to his public appearances. Here is a list of jackets worn by Riteish Deshmukh that a person can take inspiration from this winter-

Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram

Riteish donned a denim jacket look effortlessly. He is seen wearing a thick sleeveless sky blue denim jacket. The Ek Villain actor completed the denim look with black full sleeves T-shirt, simple jeans, and B&W sneakers. He looks extremely handsome with the black trendy sunglasses.

The veteran star adorned a classy uptown look with a red jacket. The red bomber jacket has a long neck collar with zipper. Riteish paired the jacket with black and white plaid round-neck t-shirt and black jeans. This stylish attire was complemented with shiny white sneakers and black glairs.

Riteish Deshmukh is seen slaying this multi-colour jacket. The jacket's contrast rainbow colours bring out the white plain t-shirt and washed torn denim jeans worn by the actor. The star is wearing multi-colour sports shoes to complete the look.

Riteish Deshmukh is going to be back on the silver screen with his new action drama, Baaghi 3. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will be releasing on March 6, 2020.

