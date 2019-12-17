A Look At Riteish Deshmukh And Wife's Genelia's Movies Together

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are considered as one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. After dating for more than a decade, on February 3, 2012, they decided to tie the knot. The duo has been cast in several movies together on the silver screen. The off-screen chemistry of the couple is unmatchable and therefore it's always a pleasure to watch them together on the big screen. On the occasion on Riteish's birthday, December 17, read on know their movies together.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh: List Of Movies Where He Played Versatile Roles

Tujhe Meri Kasam

Released in 2003 this was the debut movie for both Riteish and Genelia. They began their Bollywood career together, and we all know that that is a different kind of connection. The film was about two childhood friends who were inseparable. When they spent some time apart, it is then that they realised that they love each other. It is directed by D. Vijaya Bhaskar. It did well at the box office.

Also Read | Genelia D'Souza And Riteish Deshmukh's Son Riaan Turns 5 Today

Masti

After a romantic movie, Riteish and Genelia were seen in this comedy film. It paired them again as a couple, Amar and Bindiya. The movie was a super hit at the box office. Genelia played the role of a dominating wife who controls her husband a lot for little reasons, frustrating him. The movie was directed by Indra Kumar.

Also Read | Marjaavaan Duo Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh Troll Each Other Over Posing 'heights'

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Riteish and Genelia were seen again in 2012 romancing on the silver screen. Genelia plays the role of a free-spirited girl, Mini, who hates the idea of marriage and escapes from her own marriage at the first chance of it. Riteish plays the role of Viren, who is a hard-working young man, saving money to start his own business. Both of them are very different from each other but ultimately end up falling for each other. Directed by Mandeep Kumar, was well appreciated by the audience. The chemistry between the couple is unparalleled.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Cast Their Vote In Latur, Maharashtra

Lal Bhaari

All the above-mentioned movies were done by Genelia and Riteish before they tied the knot. Lai Bhaari is a 2014 Indian Marathi-language action drama film directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film marks the debut of Riteish Deshmukh in Marathi cinema, with Salman Khan and Genelia D'Souza also making cameo appearances. The film became the highest-grossing Marathi film during that time. Lal Bhaari was a Marathi movie signed and performed by them after they had gotten married.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.