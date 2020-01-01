How Riteish Deshmukh's Movies Fared At The Bollywood Box Office In 2019

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh who is popular for his natural comic timing saw his biggest hits in Housefull series and Kya Kool Hai Hum series. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, the actor has carved a niche for himself. The actor delivered three movies in the year 2019 and here are how his films fared at the box office.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' Gets Praises From Riteish Deshmukh, Sunil Shetty And Others

How Riteish Deshmukh fared at the box-office in 2019

Total Dhamaal

Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit and many others is the other movie that also hit a milestone as it entered the Rs 150-crore mark. The family adventure drama collected over Rs 5 crore in its fourth weekend and its total is now Rs 150.76 crore. The movie is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise, the sequel to Double Dhamaal, and final instalment in the trilogy.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia's Love-story Will Make You Believe In True Love!

Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan is a romantic action film which hit the theatres in mid-November. The film has been written and directed by Milap Zaveri. The film stars actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Marjaavaan brought together the Sidharth-Riteish combo after a long time. Worldwide, the film has done a gross collection of Rs 61.33 crore.

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 proved to be a huge success in the first week of release as it managed to bring in a stupendous figure of ₹ 135.86 crores. Being the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise, the movie broke multiple records at the box office as it managed to earn more than ₹100 Crores in its first week from the release. Housefull 4 features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About The 'Marjaavaan' Actor

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh: Do You Remember The Actor Made Cameos In These Bollywood Movies?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.