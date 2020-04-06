Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza Reveal What Is Important In Any Relationship

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza are considered to be one of Bollywood's most popular couples as they've been giving major couple and marriage goals. Riteish Deshmukh & wife Genelia, on February 3, 2020, completed 8 years of marriage and on January 3, the couple hit the 17-year mark of their first meeting and film together, Tujhe Meri Kasam. Recently, Riteish Deshmukh & wife Genelia D'sSouza spoke on what is important in any relationship. Read on to know more details:

Riteish Deshmukh & wife Genelia talk about what is important in any relationship

Riteish Deshmukh met his now-wife, Genelia D'Souza, first on the sets of their film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Riteish talks of Genelia D'Souza being just 18 years old back then and him being proud of her for managing her shoots and college very well. The actor went on to say how the most important in any relationship for him is to be happy and in love with the person and he finds both of it with wife, Genelia.

Riteish Deshmukh & wife Genelia D'Souza revealed their favorite couple song and Riteish sings the song for her in every city they visit. Riteish also spoke of him having his first date with Genelia and taking her to watch the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Their favorite couple song is none other than, Suraj Hua Madham, Riteish revealed the same on his twitter.

Riteish Deshmukh also spoke of Genelia hating him on their first meeting. Riteish added on Genelia assuming him to being arrogant as he was the son of the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have not only had a strong bond of love but friendship too as the pair are seen appreciating each other on various interviews, chat shows, and media events.

