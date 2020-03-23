Genelia Deshmukh Shares Beautiful Message She Read On WhatsApp Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

With the World Health Organisation declaring Coronavirus as a pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have all self-quarantined at home practising social distancing. Even though Genelia Deshmukh has been away from the big screen, the actor makes headlines with her regular updates on social media. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, many messages have been circulating over WhatsApp about the same. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor shared one such beautiful message she received on WhatsApp which you cannot miss.

Genelia Deshmukh shares a beautiful message she received on WhatsApp

On Monday morning, Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram to share a message about doctors, who are working hard to care of the citizens.

Genelia Deshmukh's message read, "I read a beautiful message saying, Do you know why all the temples are closed? Because all the Gods are in hospitals wearing white coats".

Fans in huge numbers dropped their comments on Genelia Deshmukh's photo. One of her fans said, "Thank you for recognising us and our work" while another said, "Wow what a message". Meanwhile, here's how Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh contributed to the Janta Curfew that took place on Sunday at 5 pm.

