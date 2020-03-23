The Debate
Genelia Deshmukh Shares Beautiful Message She Read On WhatsApp Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bollywood News

Riteish Deshmukh's wife Genelia D'Souza took to her Instagram to share a beautiful Whatsapp message she came across. Read on to know what Genelia has shared.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Genelia Deshmukh

With the World Health Organisation declaring Coronavirus as a pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have all self-quarantined at home practising social distancing. Even though Genelia Deshmukh has been away from the big screen, the actor makes headlines with her regular updates on social media. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, many messages have been circulating over WhatsApp about the same. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor shared one such beautiful message she received on WhatsApp which you cannot miss. 

Also Read | Genelia D'Souza becomes a Marathi mulgi for her latest TikTok video; Watch

Genelia Deshmukh shares a beautiful message she received on WhatsApp 

On Monday morning, Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram to share a message about doctors, who are working hard to care of the citizens. 

Genelia Deshmukh's message read, "I read a beautiful message saying, Do you know why all the temples are closed? Because all the Gods are in hospitals wearing white coats".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh reveals that he borrowed a skirt from wife Genelia D'Souza for a song

Fans in huge numbers dropped their comments on Genelia Deshmukh's photo. One of her fans said, "Thank you for recognising us and our work" while another said, "Wow what a message". Meanwhile, here's how Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh contributed to the Janta Curfew that took place on Sunday at 5 pm. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Also Read | Genelia D'Souza makes Riteish Deshmukh recall his wedding day in a hilarious video, watch

Also Read | Genelia D'Souza's ethnic looks will give you wedding vibes; see pictures

 

 

First Published:
