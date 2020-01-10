Sharad Kelkar Was 'shocked' When Om Raut Roped Him In For 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Sharad Kelkar, the actor, essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior made some interesting revelations in a recent media interview. The actor spoke about why he was director Om Raut's first choice for the role of the Maratha ruler.

In the interview, published on an online portal, Sharad also heaped praises for his Tanhaji director and threw some light on his forthcoming projects. Here is all you need to know.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Sharad Kelkar makes some revelations

The popular television star, Sharad Kelkar, who had an enthralling year with some remarkable roles in films like Housefull 4 and digital series like The Family Man, is looking forward to 2020, where he will reportedly have two releases, namely, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Laxmmi Bomb. So, when a media publication sat for an interview with the actor, he reminisced his first meeting with Tanhaji's director Om Raut.

In the interview, the actor revealed he was appalled by the dedication and perseverance of Om Raut, who in his first meeting with Sharad, asked him to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji. A shocked Sharad asked Om the reason for casting him as the Maratha ruler.

The latter said that he believed Sharad had a resemblance to Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Hosuefull 4 actor heaped praises for Om Raut, who according to him is one of the best directors of Bollywood, and also revealed he is presently reading scripts and will soon announce his next film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, narrates the tale of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusarey, who, reportedly, was one of the greatest leaders of the Maratha Kingdom. The Om Raut directorial released in the theatres today, that is January 10, 2020.

