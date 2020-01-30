Sharad Kelkar Starts Shooting For Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man 2'

Sharad Kelkar is one of the most talented Indian actors who has played many supporting roles in numerous Bollywood films, including Mohenjo Daro, Housefull 4, and Ram Leela and his most recent one being Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor has now started shooting for his part in the second season of The Family Man.

Sharad, who also seen in the first part of The Family Man series, had received widespread appreciation for his role and is now set to make a comeback with the upcoming season. However, there is no official word on the character he will be seen portraying in the web series. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a post with the fans to indicate the shooting is already underway:

Also Read | Here's What Arjun Kapoor Has To Say About The Bhagavad Gita Shloka Reference In 'India's Most Wanted' Teaser

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Shares A Sweet Post To Highlight End Of The Family Man's Shoot

The Family Man 2 cast

The action-drama thriller web series also stars National award-winning actors Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari and Priyamani as Suchitra. The two will be seen in lead roles. It also features Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwantary, and Mahek Thakur, along with Sharad Kelkar. Renowned Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni is also set to make her entry in the second season of the series.

The action-drama thriller web series comes from the directer-producer duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who are known for their works like Shor In The City and Go Goa Gone. The first season of the popular series had garnered positive reviews and featured ten episodes.

The first season of The Family Man premiered on Amazon Prime Video in September 2019 and also won the award for Best Series (drama), Best Editing and Best Actor (drama) at the Critics’ Choice Shorts and Series Awards 2019.

right now srikant is on a vacation with suchi and kids but we promise he will be back soon! #TheFamilyMan2 #NowFilming@BajpayeeManoj @SrikantTFM @rajndk pic.twitter.com/PyhjCkghTm — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 28, 2019

Also Read | The Family Man 2 Starring Manoj Bajpayee Begins Filming And Audience Cannot Wait For It

Also Read | The Family Man 2: Filming For The Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Web Series Begins

(Image credits: Instagram | Sharad Kelkar)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.