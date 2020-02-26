Riteish Deshmukh Opens Up On Making Father Vilasrao Deshmukh's Biopic, Says 'Not Easy'

Riteish Deshmukh made his debut in Bollywood with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. Since then, the actor has come a long way in Bollywood, delivering a wide range of successful films throughout his career. Riteish, who has also produced several Hindi and Marathi films, recently opened up about making a biopic film, based on the life of his late politician father, Vilasrao Deshmukh. Here is what the actor said.

Riteish on Vilasrao Deshmukh biopic: "If something comes up, why not?"

In a promotional event held for Baaghi 3, Riteish spoke about his journey in Bollywood and the different genres of cinema being made today. Speaking about his father's journey as a politician, Riteish revealed that his father, Vilasrao Deshmukh's journey was nothing but miraculous, as he started off as a sarpanch of a village and went on to become the Chief Minister of a State.

Adding to the same, Riteish revealed that he has been approached with different scripts inspired by Vilasrao Deshmukh's life, however, it is difficult to show all aspects of the former-Chief Minister's life in a two-hour film. Moreover, Riteish revealed that he will proceed with the concept further if something interesting comes up. Furthermore, Riteish added that if the film's subject is close to one's heart, people tend to lose objectivity in creation, which ends up making the film boring.

Riteish Deshmukh's Baaghi 3

Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third installment of the hit film, Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres by March 6, 2020. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.

