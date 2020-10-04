Riteish Deshmukh Shot This Popular Dance Number In Single Take, Know More

Riteish Deshmukh's last film Marjaavaan got a lot of appreciation, especially for the unique role that he played. The actor is known for his finesse in acting as well as being able to pull off quirky and peppy dance moves. One of his popular films Cash that released in 2007 has several foot-tapping numbers in the film. One of them, Naughty Naughty became a popular dance number as soon as it released. The song is one those which has been shot in one continuous shot. However, not many know that this was done in one take by Riteish Deshmukh and the artists featuring in it.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh Jokes On Why Dream11 IPL Is Being Played This Year; Netizens Get Serious

Riteish Deshmukh's dance number shot in one go

The song Naughty Naughty from the movie Cash was a star-studded song. The song was not a part of the storyline but was shot for the end credits. The song was shot in a quirky maze-like set and is a single continuous shot. According to IMDb trivia, this continuity shot was delivered by the artists in one take only! The song also features Zayed Khan, Shamita Shetty, Esha Deol, and Dia Mirza. The song has over 5 million views on YouTube.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh's Old Pic From "many Moons Ago" Has Fans Calling Him 'Charming As Ever'

The song ‘Naughty, Naughty’ was sung by Anushka Manchanda, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Music to this song was given by the famous musical duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. The lyricist of the song was also Vishal Dadlani.

Also read | When Riteish Deshmukh Took Over Mumbai's Worli Area As A 'Banjo' Player; Details Inside

Other songs from the film Cash that went on to become huge hits are Mind Blowing Mahiya. This song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The song starred Shamita Shetty and Ajay Devgn. This song has over 8 million views on YouYube. Rahem Kare is another popular song from the movie. It has over one million views on YouTube and is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Apart from making a mark in the Hindi film industry, Riteish Deshmukh has starred in two Marathi language movies that have earned huge amounts at the box office. Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming projects include Durgavati. Directed by G Ashok, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Mahie Gill. The movie is a horror-thriller and is set to release in 2021.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh Showers Birthday Love On 'Sundi' Akshay Kumar; Says 'I Wish You The Best'

Promo image courtesy- @riteishd Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.