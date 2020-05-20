When Riteish Deshmukh Spoke About People Having Judgements About Adult Comedy Movies

Riteish Deshmukh has churned out quite a few adult comedy films in Bollywood. In an older interview, the Kya Kool Hai Hum actor shared his views on people getting too judgemental about adult comedy flicks. Read on and check out what Riteish Deshmukh has to comment on this.

Riteish Deshmukh on judgements about adult comedies

In an older interview with an entertainment portal, Riteish Deshmukh shared his thoughts on people's judgmental criticisms over adult or sex comedy movies. The Ek Villian star stated that the viewers and audience tend to generalise the cinematic genres. The perspective should not be the same for movies. Movies like Grand Masti is catered to a particular audience, he added. Riteish seemed to be happy with the popularity gained by his film Grand Masti.

Furthermore, he talked about the content alterations made in Great Grand Masti. He said during Grand Masti the audience and the censor board found the content a little over the top. However, during the third installment, the corrections were made during the script level itself. The Housefull 4 actor also added that language plays a huge part, especially when it comes to adult comedies. He focused on the translations, like when certain things said in English may sound cool but if you convert it to Hindi it may seem too harsh as it sounds vulgar.

In the same interview, Riteish Deshmukh was asked whether his family was comfortable with him doing adult comedies replete with venereal suggestions that are meant for a certain audience. Here, the Tere Naal Love Hogaya actor said that the kind of profession he is in, he lives different lives as an actor in every film. He further added that he doesn't need to worry about his family's concerns while taking a call on doing a Grand Masti or Great Grand Masti because his family is very strong and they are always with him.

Riteish Deshmukh also revealed that his family is progressive and he is glad about it. He said that his family respects his choice. However, he also added that it would be weird if he behaved like his onscreen character outside. As long as it's for a situation in a movie, it's fine, the actor summed up.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has been following the lockdown guidelines as he is settled at home to restrain the spread of COVID 19. The actor is seen entertaining his fans with quirky and hilarious content that he puts upon his social media handles. Since the beginning of lockdown, he has been creating fun videos with wife Genelia D’Souza that are being liked by his followers as well.

