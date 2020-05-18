Riteish Deshmukh's Behind-the-scenes Fun From First Installment Of 'Housefull'

Bollywood actor and producer Riteish Deshmukh is known for his work in the Hindi and Marathi film industries. The actor marked his debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam in the year 2003. He got featured in successful films like Masti, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Bluffmaster, Housefull and Heyy Babyy, to name a few. Riteish Deshmukh has done films where he is seen in negative roles as well as in comedy roles. Besides his acting skills, the Marjaavan actor is also a renowned producer, who marked his debut as a producer with a famous Marathi film Balak Palak. Meanwhile, we have compiled some of the fun behind-the-scenes videos of Riteish Deshmukh from the first installment of Housefull.

The making of Housefull film

The BTS video of the making of Housefull film is shared by Eros Now on YouTube. The video shows lead actors like Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Ritesh Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone and Lara Dutta shooting and practising their scenes with the director Sajid Khan. The video also shows a funny fighting scene between the director and actors. In the video, Deepika and Lara also shared the experience of doing a comedy film and working with Sajid Khan respectively. Sajid also revealed that Akshay and Riteish share a good bond and their comic timing is always great and unique and that is something which he always wanted in his films. One of the much-loved scenes of the director is a scene which he always wanted to add in his earlier films but could not get a chance. And, when the scene was created in Housefull, both the actors showed their best comic timings and hence the film was a successful hit, according to the director.

In this video, Akshay Kumar and Sajid Khan are seeing enjoying their boat ride with some funny lines. The video also shows Akshay's swimming chops as he jumps into the water. The video also showcases the making of Oh girl you're mine. There are some funny moments of the lead actors with choreographer Farah Khan while making the song. Later, Riteish Deshmukh also speaks about how he felt after recreating Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song Apni To Jaise Taise. In the end, it also shows the comic timing of Suresh Menon, who has worked in many TV soap operas and is a well-known face in Bollywood too.

All about Housefull

Housefull (2010) is a movie that depicts Riteish’s comic timing. Directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Chunkey Pandey and Malaika Arora in important roles. Riteish plays the role of Babu Rao, who is Aarush's friend (Akshay Kumar). The plot of the film revolves around the story of Aarush who faces bad luck wherever he goes. However, his aim to find the love of his life just turns out to be miserable.

